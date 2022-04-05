Dripped Drizzled

The sweet little cake pop shop at 84th and Giles has been making life a little sweeter for Papillion over the last four years, but announced via Facebook that this will, in fact, be the final year. You still have time to visit the bakery, which won’t officially close until December. Special orders can still be placed through June, and a full menu can be found at DDP’s Website. We’ve loved watching the creativity flow from this one woman show, and wish Audi a wonderful final year of service!

Jojo’s Official

Today was the grand opening of Jojo’s Diner’s second location. Jojo’s West at 13110 Birch is now fully operational and ready to serve from 8am to 9pm daily. The new spot just off Maple will feature most of the same dishes that have made Jojo’s an Omaha favorite, with a few surprises mixed in for good measure. Take a peek at the menu and the spacious new addition by visiting Jojo’s West on Facebook.

Dandelion Blooms

While many are waiting for new seasons of Umbrella Academy or Stranger Things, some of us have other priorities. Specifically, waiting for the cast list of Dandelion’s 2022 season to drop. The first pop up of the year is coming April 15th and will feature Chicago’s Prime Tacos. Don’t let the name fool you, while tacos are always a draw, this is no one-trick pony. These artists specialize in everything from Birria Ramen to Hot Cheeto Burgers. You may or may not find your humble Reader writer hunched over a birria taco with a Michelada like a queso-covered gremlin. Don’t get too close. She bites.