Farine + Four Closure, Backlot Slings Slices, Dandelion Winds Down

Farine + Four

The bakery at 3020 Leavenworth has closed its doors after two and a half years. Owner Ellie Pegler fought hard to overcome the stigma attached to her business after an altercation on site last November. After her employee’s tip jar was repeatedly stolen, Pegler apprehended one of the teenaged suspects and held him in her store until police arrived. Neighbors rallied for the fourteen year old after Pegler posted photos of her scraped knuckles and surveillance of the restaurant showing her pinning the teen against a fridge waiting for police.

With time and perspective, Pegler issued a public apology not only to the young man and his family, but to the entire Midtown community. She went on to donate to the ACLU in an effort to make amends, as well as to open communication with any community members willing to voice their concerns.

The announcement of the closure came via a sign posted on the front door. The last day for business was November 1st.

Backlot Pizza and Kitchen

Located at 6200 S 205th street, Backlot Pizza and Kitchen will celebrate their grand opening today at 4pm. After a successful soft opening, the establishment is officially ready to serve their menu of Detroit style pizza, small plates, and burgers. The bar features a focused menu of signature cocktails and happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm. See the full menu at https://www.backlotpizzaandkitchen.com/

Dandelion Winds Down

Snow on the ground means one thing to Dandelion fans: Time to pack it up. This week will be the last for Dandelion’s 2020 season, but they’re going out hot. Swing by for Kinaara’s special pop-up menu, guaranteed to warm you all the way down to your bones. Stick around for Saturday, when Dandelion will host a winter holiday market and brunch at 1300 Howard. The market will feature local vendors, holiday music, and brunch from Gravy Train.