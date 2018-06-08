Feast Your Ears on This

Omaha is a live music heaven, but where does one go to enjoy some beats with a bite? With the closure of both Espana and Little Espana, I wanted to know if there were still places to go for dinner and a dance. What I found was that Omaha loves a meal with a side of sweet jams. Some butter on their Rock and Roll? They pay me per pun here, but I’m struggling today.Let’s just cut the cute stuff and dive right in, shall we?This is by no means a comprehensive list, and if you have a favorite spot we forgot, drop us a comment or email Sara@TheReader.Com!

Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen

1421 Farnam

https://www.jazzkitchen.com/

Let the good times roll at Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen! A menu of Cajun and Creole specialties, by the pound crawfish, and gumbo for days can make any night feel like a warm family gathering, but the live music is what really makes it a party! Weekends are all about the live tunes, so don’t come expecting to be able to hold a conversation. Yes, it is loud, but maybe just this once you can shut off your brain, enjoy your messy meal, and make dinner fun! Try the sticky delicious Voodoo Wings.

Gorat’s

4917 Center Street

http://goratsomaha.com/

More than just another Nebraska steakhouse, prepare for an expansive, yet focused menu, full bar, and live jams. If you don’t follow Gorat’s on Facebook you will never know what to expect. A revolving roster of musicians perform live music from Sax solos, R&B classics, and pop standards to smooth jazz. Be sure to try the walleye with white wine caper butter!

Aroma’s Benson

6051 Maple st

https://www.facebook.com/Aromas-Benson-330328950441851/

If open mic night is more your jam, grab a cuppa at Aroma’s in Benson. Partnered with the nearby 402 Collective, Aroma’s is itself teaming with talent. A make-shift office to all walks during the day, a walk-up window for the casual Bensonite, and a cool hangout for hot coffee lovers. Not your typical “coffee house” staff, the team is friendly and personable without reading as automatons. Welcoming vibe, fun music, a laid-back atmosphere, and cinnamon rolls.

Herbe Sainte

1934 S 67th

Nestled in Aksarben Village, the Sam Fam-founded favorite Herbe Sainte (Sacred Herb) is a warm Hallelujah to New Orleans lovers of all walks. Creole classics, drinks for days, the hospitality you’d expect from a NOLA inspired establishment. Expect pop-up performances by The Prarie Cats! Try the Maque Choux – Blackened shrimp on polenta with parmesan, sweet corn, pickled tomato relish, onion and bell peppers.

Anthony’s Steakhouse and Ozone Lounge

7220 F st

https://www.facebook.com/OzoneOmaha/

For those more attracted to the separation of music and steak, Omaha’s iconic Anthony’s Steakhouse offers a traditional menu of proteins and Italian favorites, with a few signature surprises. After you’ve wined and dined, head over for music and martinis at the adjoining Ozone Lounge. Follow Ozone on Facebook for an updated lineup of musicians to expect on your night out. Try the chicken piccata, served in a lemony white wine sauce with capers.

Bogie’s West

14334 U st

https://www.facebook.com/BogiesWest.Omaha/

If dirty dancing is more your style, dig into a messy BBQ pulled pork sandwich before hitting the dance floor at Bogie’s West. The roster of bands is available on their Facebook page, but no matter who’s playing, you should be dancing. Ecstatic is on the docket for this month, a variety band that plays country, pop, and rock. Games, competitions, karaoke Thursdays, drink specials, and a dance floor, there’s something for everyone at Bogie’s West!

Lombardo's

13110 Birch Dr

https://www.facebook.com/lombardosbistro/

The locally owned casual Italian inspired spot offers a fresh take on your classic pizza and pasta standards. The flatbreads are over the top, but the lasagna is where the heart is. Follow along on Facebook to see which bands are playing each week, and to be aware of weather alerts, which may close the patio.

Jambo Cat

4916 Underwood Ave

https://jambo.cat/

Jambo Cat in Dundee serves as its own Cocktail lounge, and as a makeshift waiting room or pre-drink stop before heading upstairs to Mark’s. With fresh, house-made juices and creative cocktails, the chill spot offers live jazz 5 days a week. Small bites include Mark’s signature Mac and Cheese, or for a sweet treat, try the pumpkin donuts with cream cheese.

It’s a good time to be alive and hungry for music, life, and fantastic food in Omaha!