Now Open!

Sebastian’s Southern Crab at 843 N 98th street is now open Thursdays to Sundays from 11am to 9pm. We were kept waiting by a number of setbacks out of the control of the establishment’s owners, who used that time to ensure a perfected menu and a meal you won’t forget. The menu features a myriad of well-seasoned seafood platters, as well as a variety of fried chicken dishes, and indulgent desserts. Enjoy a hot seafood boil, shrimp and grits, or sweet potato maple cheesecake, and forget for just a minute that you’re entering the cold season in a landlocked state. Follow along on Facebook for more pesce pics, fried fish photos, and sugary shots.

James Beard Nominations

The deadline to nominate your local leaders for a James Beard Award has arrived. You have until 11pm tonight to nominate your favorite chef, restaurant, and sustainability leaders for the prestigious recognition. We have countless worthy potential nominees, and no official James Beard award winners in our city. The only thing standing between these deserving chefs and national recognition is your nomination. Head to The Nomination Page now to put your favorite foodies on the map!

Closing

A post on Leadbelly’s social media on Monday announced the impending closure of the 3201 Farnam location. Citing pandemic challenges, owner Tony Young has decided to focus all resources on the Lincoln market. The final day for service will be December 31st.