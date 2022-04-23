Omaha chefs and restauranteurs continue to rise to the challenge of providing new and exciting menus for diners to sink their teeth into. This month, The Reader visits five new establishments keeping food fun and the culinary culture competitive in the most trying of times.

Everett’s

8807 Maple St.



Opened by Tyler Theisen in September, Everett’s has quickly become Omaha’s go-to for elevated family friendly pub fare. The menu is focused, but fun, and features a

creative twist on all your favorite casual plates. House-brined wings, Hawaiian-style tacos, and loaded hand-cut fries are deliciously messy, while the French onion soup

and pulled chicken sandwiches “Everett’s Way” will remind you that the chef is a pro to take seriously.

Open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen

6706 Frances St.



This Aksarben Village newcomer is anything but green.

Chef Diwesh Bhattarai has been dazzling Omaha audiences with his richly spiced plates for over a decade. The sprawling space is furnished with cozy and intimate

seating, as well as banquet-style seating for larger groups. The recipes are traditional, but the décor is contemporary, and the vibe is fully fresh. While the dishes are serious, the cocktails at the adjacent Bombay Bar are seriously fun and delicious. Enjoy a whiskey and wine tasting or a craft cocktail to cool the tongue or heat up an evening out.

Open Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cumbia Tapas Bar and Restaurant

329 S 16 th St.



Come for the Picada, stay for the party. Cumbia is a celebration six days a week. The name comes courtesy of a dance that began among enslaved Africans on the

Caribbean Coast and through Colombia. The dance is believed to take its root in a courtship ritual and was later adapted with European instruments and has evolved into a celebrated musical genre.

The menu is an adventure that ranges from small, fresh bites to rich, authentic recipes. Anticuchos and chuzos are served with chimichurri and potato wedges, while the Ceviche is bright and light topped with mango and cilantro.

Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 4

p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Gather in Omaha

1108 Howard St.



Modeled on sister restaurant Gather in Jackson Hole, Gather in Omaha’s modern-eclectic menu takes inspiration from its hyper-locally sourced ingredients. An indoor

vertical hydroponic garden provides picked-fresh-daily produce for the artisan dishes, which honor their ingredients in inventive and unexpected ways.



Sakura Tartare features Wagyu steak from Sakura Farms, caper-shallot relish, and beet mustard topped with a bacon fried egg. A Mediterranean burrata salad showcases

Gather’s home-grown basil beside grilled turmeric naan, hummus, and fig jam. The Bolognese utilizes elk, bison, and Wagyu and is served with house pasta.



Local craft beer, signature cocktails, and a dizzying whiskey and tequila list mean the bar menu is just as thoughtfully crafted as the dining menu. Sundries and staples are available for purchase, meaning you can make many of Gather’s signature dishes at home.

Open Monday through Sunday at 5 p.m.

Good Evans

1040 S. 74 th Plaza



Before opening the Omaha location, Good Evans tested its menu at its Lincoln and Kearney locations. This clearly gave the team time to perfect its service, as Good Evans

has taken Omaha by storm. You’ll find something unexpected in every dish. A humble mac and cheese becomes the mac daddy when pork belly and bacon parmesan breadcrumbs find their way into the bowl. The crab and cream cheese omelet requires a cold mimosa to balance the rich flavors and creamy texture.

Open Monday through Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

These five establishments have found a following sure to solidify them in the Omaha dining scene. The Reader is excited to see what else is new in 2022.