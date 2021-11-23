Celebrity Chef Event

Food Bank for the Heartland has named their 2022 Celebrity Event guest chef. Author, podcast host, and restaurateur Richard Blais will helm the Spring event on Thursday, March 3rd. More details will be available soon for the event. The annual fundraiser features a multi-course meal, demonstration, and Q&A with the celebrity chef. Last year’s event featuring Curtis Stone was held virtually due to Covid restrictions, but with any luck, Spring of 2022 will see cases significantly diminished.

Interested in helping Food Bank for the Heartland today? Sponsor a Thanksgiving meal to those in need by clicking Right Here and making a very quick and easy donation. While this is the time of greatest giving for the organization, every dollar is put to good use, and is needed now more than ever. Can’t help today? Mark your calendar for Giving Tuesday, which is just one week from today!

Speaking of Thanksgiving

Did you forget to defrost your turkey? Did you forget to purchase a turkey? Did you purchase and defrost your turkey and then hit a wall and the idea of cooking it is just outside of your abilities this week? Don’t worry. Head to our Instagram @TheReaderOmahaDish and click on our Thanksgiving stories highlight. We have curated (and will continue to add to) a list of establishments who’ve got your turkey cooked.