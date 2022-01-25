Mashed



In a list of Mashed’s 15 Absolute Best Burgers in the US, the Croque Garcon from Block 16 walked away with the number 5 spot. While it’s in no way surprising that Block 16’s famous burger made the cut, we want to know about more of Omaha’s beefiest bites. Let us know in the comments, or by emailing Sara@TheReader.Com, which burger stands a fighting chance against the champ?

My Fuzzy Valentine

If you’re of the mind that Valentine’s Day is for the dogs, you’re in luck! Omaha Dog Bar is hosting a very special Palentine’s Day event for you and your four legged love. $35 buys your tickets for a night of great food, fun cocktails, and a macrame heart workshop. The event runs from 6:30pm to 8pm on Friday, February 11th. Learn more, purchase tickets, and grab your puppy day pass by heading to: https://www.facebook.com/events/599008491287063

If you’re looking for a spot to take a two-legged date, head to our Instagram @TheReaderOmahaDish to find our Valentine’s Day story highlight featuring menus and specials for your romantic evening out.

Over Easy

If you’ve been craving the one-of-a-kind pastries, gourmet coffee, and overall earth-friendly vibe of Over Easy since flooding closed the brunch spot last month, take heart! Repairs are well under way and a tentative reopening date has been set for Sunday, February 6th. Follow @OverEasyOmaha to show support, buy gift cards, and stay up to date about reopening events.