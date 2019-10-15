Four New Places to Sink Your Teeth In









Call The Copps

…for a hot cream cheese pizza delivered as late as 2am. Coming soon to the location vacated by Smashburger, Copps Pizza Company is hoping to offer you a new take on the savory slice. Planning its opening for October 19th at 7204 Jones, the restaurant is still seeking drivers, cooks, cashiers, and managers. The establishment will sell alcohol to dine-in customers, as well as pizza, wings, fries, and dessert. Check them out on Facebook for more information.

Northwest Omaha’s New Neighbor

In the bay recently vacated by Over Easy and Market House owner Nick Bartholomew’s Olive and Ash Pizza comes a new name: Deer Creek Sports Cantina and Tacos. Located at 12221 Mary Plaza, the new owners removed the wall dividing the bay, making room for indoor seating. The establishment hopes to be open this weekend, and will cater to the 19+ crowd with fun, yet decidedly grown-up fare. The Reader will be there opening night, and we look forward to sharing our review!

Village Pointe

Village Pointe will see 2 new tenants in 402 Eat + Drink and Saltgrass Steakhouse. While 402 is an original, locally-owned concept, Saltgrass is an established Texas-based chain. 402 will focus on locally-sourced ingredients and from-scratch cooking, and is modeled on the owner’s Council Bluffs Establishment 712 Eat + Drink. Looking forward to learning more from the Village Pointe freshman in coming weeks.

Want to be a Reader Writer?

Are you interested in writing for The Reader? Send your Dining pitches to Sara@TheReader.Com, and all other pitches to Work@TheReader.Com

We take pride in offering a diverse take on Omaha community and culture, and would love to have your voice on our team!