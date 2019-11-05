Hillside Has Your Solution









Hillside Makes Composting Accessible

The composting movement has gained significant traction in Omaha in the last year. This is thanks to Hillside Solutions and the local businesses crazy enough to believe in their mission. However, they aren’t satisfied with their infiltration of your favorite restaurants. They’re coming for your compostables.

Families are welcome to join The Compost Club for a small monthly fee. This gives you access to exclusive member drop offs, allowing you to compost everything from pet hair to popsicle sticks. For a complete list of what can be dropped off at a Hillside Composting station, or to apply to host a drop-off point, visit https://www.hillside.solutions/compostclub

Cheers to The Winery

After the passing of owner Dave Deao in April, his family has done all they can to manage their grief and the sister establishments The Winery and The Deli. The family announced via Facebook on October 9th that they would be closing their doors. The last day for business quietly occurred last week.

After more than three decades, much more than the wine will be missed. The Reader wishes the Deao family all the best, and our deepest condolences.