Isolation and the Disordered Eater

I understand my absolute privilege as a person with a comfortable home, enough savings to

handle

clients who suddenly can’t pay

, an already remote and self-regulated job, and three kids I actually enjoy

spending time with. I hav

en’

t for

a

moment taken for granted that a lot of people are stuck in terrible

situations and facing a month of really hard decisions. That’s why whenever anyone asks me with a

solemn tone… “so, how are you guys holding up?” I use my

perkiest

customer service voice to assure

them that everything is wonderful and we are just fine.

​