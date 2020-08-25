It Takes a Village

Sir, This Isn’t a Drive-Through

Chloe Tran, owner of Banh Mi Sandwich Shop, isn’t one to let her neighbors face adversity solo.

Only weeks after a destructive overnight burglary, and in the middle of a crippling pandemic, an errant vehicle struck Hartland Barbeque around 4am Sunday morning. The restaurant at 5402 Northwest Radial Hwy sustained a great deal of damage, but no injuries have been reported. The vehicle’s four occupants fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Owners have patched up the damage, but had already been hit hard by the cost of repairs and diminished pandemic profits. That’s when neighbor Chloe Tran stepped in. Tran set to work immediately to organize a GoFundMe for the family-owned shop.

“As friends and fellow business owners, we believe it is our responsibility to help lift them up during this difficult time. Besides our own donation and contribution, we asked Chris and Yanet’s permission to create this GoFundMe campaign. We hope our community will come together to support this local family business as they gather their strength and resources to rebuild their business. This fund will help Chris and Yanet with the initial cost of reopening their business and help cover some of their damage and loss.”

Hartland is open and ready to work, so be sure to stop by and show your support!

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit GoFundMe/Hartland

Another Greek Tragedy

Athenian Gyros at 210 South 16th announced in a Saturday Facebook post that the restaurant was immediately and permanently closed. The establishment uses the post to celebrate the regular guests, thanking each by name. The restaurant debuted in August of 2018. In spite of stating their frustration at Covid keeping them from their customers, the owners remained hopeful that they would pull through. Keep your eyes peeled for more from this team, as they leave their loyalists on a positive note, stating “Don’t be sad, we are ok and we are ready for our next chapter.”

The best of wishes from The Reader, and we can’t wait to see what you come up with next!