It’s Soup Weather, And We’re Ready to Celebrate

Zoup For You



Fine news, fall-weather friends! Having spent the last several weeks perfecting their procedure, Zoup is hosting an official opening celebration week. Stop in Monday, September 14, through Sunday the 20th for special deals and donation days. The menu features a wide variety of fresh salads, creative sandwiches, and soups that range from the rich and creamy to the calorie-conscious. Whether you’re choosing a high-spice and hearty bread bowl or a soothing and flavorful broth bowl, Zoup has something to warm the soul.

Looking for a way to say you care? Grab a few XL to-go bowls for friends and family. Soups are freezable, easy to reheat, and can save any rainy day.

Check out Zoup’s Event Page to reserve your time slot (allowing for proper social distancing), special deals, and to support Zoup in their new endeavor!

1917 s 67th street at Aksarben Village

Sts Peter and Paul Festival (Kind of)

This Sunday from 11am to 2pm, visit Sts Peter and Paul church for a new take on the 103 year old tradition! No, it’s not the festival, but it’s still a celebration of the foods that taste like home! Pre-orders are suggested, with options including lamb, shawarma, tacos, nachos, sausage, enchiladas, and crab Rangoon. Soft drinks can also be ordered, with payments being made by phone at 402-512-3725. A few select items will still be available for in-person purchase on Sunday, but supplies will be limited and a lot of people will go home disappointed if they opt not to pre-order!

Check out the events page Here for more details!

Oktoberfest is Back on! (Also Kind of)

Bummed to be missing Oktoberfest this year? Well don’t get your lederhosen in a bunch! As local purveyors of food, arts, entertainment, and… everything else… are learning to adapt to the new order of things, celebrations are being put back on the schedule! Case in point: Oktoberfest. The German American Society at 3717 S 120th is hosting a Drive-Through Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 19. From 12pm to 8pm, enjoy live music from Barry Boyce Band and the Ken Janak Orchestra. Snag traditional meals, Bier, pretzels, and tortes from your favorite German vendors from the safety of your vehicle.

It’s a start, guys. Supporting these events now ensures that they’re able to come back fully in the future!