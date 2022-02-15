JoJo’s Almost Ready to Go


The popular Benson eatery Jojo’s Diner will open a second location later this month. Jojo’s Diner West will open at 13110 Birch Drive #100 in the bay formerly occupied by Lombardo’s in the Eagle Run shopping center. The original Benson location is located at at 6118 Military Ave. For an official grand opening announcement and to take a peek at the menu, head to Jojo’s Diner on Facebook

The Lakeside location of Omaha’s first Crumbl Cookies is now looking at early March for its grand opening. The establishment at 168th and West Center has been eagerly awaited since announcing their impending Omaha invasion in December. Of the existing 264 locations, the closest place to get a Crumbl cookie was Kansas City.

