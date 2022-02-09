  • Lauritzen Valentine Dinner
  • Lauritzen Gardens
  • February 14
  • RSVP for 6-9 p.m. | $75
Lauritzen Gardens opened in 2001.

People seeking creative Valentine’s Day ideas for dinners and dates can find one at Omaha’s premier botanical center and living museum.

The Lauritzen Gardens is hosting a three-hour-long Valentine’s dinner event that will be perfect for you and your loved ones.

The package includes one first course, your choice of the main course, dessert, and a glass of wine, all served within a lovely atmosphere.

Reservations cost $75 per person and are required ahead of time.

Contact Merri at (402) 346-4002, ext. 201 or via email at m.sears@omahabotanicalgardens.org.

Please keep in mind there are limited seating options, and you must wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

— Matt Casas

