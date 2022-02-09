- Lauritzen Valentine Dinner
- Lauritzen Gardens
- February 14
- RSVP for 6-9 p.m. | $75
People seeking creative Valentine’s Day ideas for dinners and dates can find one at Omaha’s premier botanical center and living museum.
The Lauritzen Gardens is hosting a three-hour-long Valentine’s dinner event that will be perfect for you and your loved ones.
The package includes one first course, your choice of the main course, dessert, and a glass of wine, all served within a lovely atmosphere.
Reservations cost $75 per person and are required ahead of time.
Contact Merri at (402) 346-4002, ext. 201 or via email at m.sears@omahabotanicalgardens.org.
Please keep in mind there are limited seating options, and you must wear a mask when not eating or drinking.
— Matt Casas