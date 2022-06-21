Lo Sole Mio Makes it Official

In a Facebook post back in May, Lo Sole Mio’s ownership announced that the restaurant had been put up for sale. After thirty years in business, and the loss of Dino, the intended future of the establishment, the family was ready to hang up their aprons. Initially, the plan was to close only Villa Lo Sole, the adjoined banquet hall the family runs for special occasions. The final day for Villa Lo Sole will be June 30th.



After further consideration, the Losole family has made the announcement that the restaurant will officially be closing on July 2nd. Until then, expect long waits as loyal patrons line the street outside the establishment to say goodbye to the recipes, memories, and people who made everyone in Omaha feel like family.

Three Kids

After a wildly successful soft open, Three Kids Lobster will be celebrating their official grand opening event this weekend at Trucks & Taps. The new truck uses use claw and knuckle meat from cold water lobster sustainably sourced from the North Atlantic, served cold on a freshly toasted bun topped with warm brown butter. The menu is focused, oh so focused. You can choose from a lobster roll for $22, or a lobster roll with chips for an additional $1.50. If someone wants to flex on you with lobster rolls, this is the exact menu you want to see. You don’t want your chef messing with thirty other ingredients when lobster is on the line. Swing by Trucks & Taps just off the corner of 108th and Q this weekend starting Friday at 11am.

Talus

After a significant amount of buzz, Talus Spirits and Sustenance has announced their official grand opening at 10914 Cumberland Drive in Papillion. The chef-driven menu is packed with surprises, and each dish contains a twist that will keep you guessing and coming back for more. Look forward to elegant flatbreads, savory sides, and sandwiches that will satisfy your hunger for haute cuisine. Enjoy the vast patio, thoughtful menu, and inspired wine list when Talus opens on July 5th.