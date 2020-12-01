Looking For a Place to Give this Tuesday?

Celebrity Chef

The Food Bank for the Heartland has named their 2021 guest celebrity chef. This year’s event will take place virtually, and will feature chef Curtis Stone. Purchase tickets to the March 4th event by heading to https://foodbankheartland.org/celebritychef/. While you’re there, consider making your Giving Tuesday donation or contributing to the December 5th food drive at https://foodbankheartland.org/

Giving Tuesday

Looking for a great place to plant your dollars this Giving Tuesday? Check out a few of our favorite causes!

https://savinggracefoodrescue.org/ Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue

http://togetheromaha.org/ Together Omaha

https://www.completelykids.org/ Completely Kids

https://rdomaha.org/ Restoring Dignity Omaha

https://foodbankheartland.org/ Food Bank for the Heartland

The SwitchUp

The Switch Food Hall is under new management after a partnership between Bartholomew Restaurant Holdings and Green Slate Team. The new approach will lean hard on the Food Hall’s existing green initiative, while also embracing a more cooperative existence between vendors. Operational Director Nick Bartholomew will incorporate many of the aspects of his other successful venture, Dandelion Pop-Up, saying “We plan to utilize the strength of the collective, shifting the business model to a cooperative effort between all of our vendors and neighbors.”

The Food Hall at 3618 Farnam will also be debuting more meal-kits, pantry items, and will be welcoming interest from new vendors. To inquire contact NBKBVentures@Gmail.Com