Food Court is Now in Session
Asian Market at 321 N 76th street has officially launched their in-store food court. The Bistro menu consists of standard take-out favorites like fried rice, stir-fry, and pho, and entrees range in price from $6.99 (egg fried rice) to $34.99 (whole roast duck)
The Bistro is open seven days a week and will solve this Reader writer’s weekly conundrum of being so tired after grocery shopping that she simply orders take-out.
More Moran’s
This Wednesday, May 11th, will mark the final Cook’s Night Out supporting Patriot Elementary from 4pm to 8pm. The event will take place at Moran’s in Papillion at 230 West Lincoln. Beginning in June, Moran’s will occupy the bay at 3909 Twin Creek Drive in Bellevue. Moran’s will be featuring an expanded menu at their new location, which will add an assortment of pizzas and calzones to the menu of tacos, wings, and American fare.