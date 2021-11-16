Today Only

If you were looking for a sign to have some sushi today, this is it. Yoshitomo (6009 Maple) has fought hard to stay in business through a pandemic that temporarily took the sensory experience Dave Utterback worked so hard to create off the menu. Now that his target audience is back in his seats, he’s using his platform to advance the greater good. Today only, 100% of Yoshitomo’s profits will be donated to Color of Change, Stop Asian Hate, Omaha Girls Rock, and Benson First Friday. Carryout is on hold for the day to focus on this very important mission, and reservations are highly recommended, as seats will be going fast. Hours are 11am to 9pm, call (402) 916-5872 to claim your spot.

Queen Gluten Free

After an extensive education and certification process, Queen Gluten Free Bakery celebrates their grand kickoff today. You can’t celebrate with them, however, as pre-opening excitement about the gluten free goodies resulted in the cottage bakery selling out of all menu items via pre-orders. You can access the menu and place your orders for pickup after November 25th by visiting the bakery on social media, or by emailing contactqueengfb@gmail.com

Queen GFB is an allergen-free home bakery, and the kitchen is completely gluten free and celiac safe. Learn more about the who, what, and why of the new venture by visiting Queen on Facebook