Countryside Cones

This Reader writer was excited to unleash her unpaid interns on the grand opening of Countryside Cones this weekend. Chase and Ali Woodward moved to the Countryside Village area in a trending move among younger families seeking a safe neighborhood to raise their children without giving up the excitement and convenience of the city experience. The pair loved everything Countryside Village had to offer, but wanted a spot to bring their children to enjoy a cold cone and a few sweet memories. Finding it to be Countryside Village’s one weakness, they set about to add their contributions to the community and opened Countryside Cones. After seven months of sourcing, sampling, and sweating the logistics of an ice cream machine that just didn’t want to cooperate, this weekend they made their successful debut.

The custard at Coco is sourced from a dairy farm in Illinois, and the cookies they can be sandwiched between are the creation of local food scientist, Kelly Casson. The entire staff is comprised of local high school students who are excited to have a wholesome, happy place to hang out after school. The atmosphere is sweet without being saccharine, and bright without being overbearing. The owners are packed with positive energy, even on their most chaotic and exhausting day, and my small team of beta-testers left even stickier and sweeter than they arrived. Full approval across the board.

8721 Countryside Plaza

M-Th 12-9pm

F-Sat 12-10pm

Sun 12-8pm

Talus

Our next announcement is for the more mature appetite, as Talus Spirits and Sustenance is finally celebrating their opening to the public. Located at 10914 Cumberland Drive, Talus features a sophisticated menu of mindfully seasoned and dressed dishes. The vegetarian options are rich and thoughtful, with layered sauces and textures. Goat cheeses, roasted mustards, and fully developed aromatics create a sensory experience with every bite. This is one spot that was worth the wait.





Sunday thru Thursday

11AM-9PM

Friday and Saturday

11AM-10PM

Hokkaido

We wondered who could dare occupy the spot being vacated by Nina Sodji’s Okra (which recently relocated to 608 S 72nd) and now we have our answer. Hokkaido Ramen House will take up the helm at 1303 s 72nd. Dates and details are still being finalized, but after a few weeks of announcing nothing but closures, it’s been such a relief to talk about Omaha’s growth. Welcome to the neighborhood, Hokkaido!

Lux

And finally, keep your eyes peeled for updates and opening dates of Lux American Grill at 9839 S 96th in Papillion. Details are still scant on this one, but the area is blossoming and we love to see it. Follow along at Lux on Facebook and at The Reader, where we will bring you more details as they become available.