November 1-7

More than a celebration of plant-based offerings, Omaha Vegan Week aims to connect those interested in strengthening Omaha’s Vegan proprietors. The first Omaha Vegan Week participating restaurants include Oasis, Fauxmaha, Kinaara, Veg.Edible, Block 16, Sweet Magnolia’s, Conscious Comforts, Bella Bread, Benson 1912, Benson Brewery, and The Grazery.



Vegan Directory

Veg.Edible serves a satisfying bite every time

While dozens of Omaha restaurants feature plant-based dishes, a number have made the commitment to honor a fully vegan establishment. Check out our Vegan Directory for a list of restaurants with a completely animal-free dishes, products, and ingredients.

More Support

If you’re interested in joining the movement, finding a community, and supporting Vegan offerings in Omaha, be sure to join Vegan Omaha. The organization connects its members with resources to navigate the Omaha Vegan scene in a fun and meaningful way.

Faux-Well

One of Omaha’s favorite spots for a casual vegan bite has announced that they will be closing down shop at the end of 2021. In a post on Social Media, Fauxmaha shared the sad news that they have decided not to renew their lease at the end of this year.

The hot-dogless spot will continue to serve in other capacities, and will use their online space to announce popups and events after they’ve closed up their brick and mortar. Fauxmaha made vegan fun for both observing diners and their carnivorous dinner companions who couldn’t help but enjoy what plant-based could be. The Reader looks forward to sharing where and when you can find them in the future!