I’m occasionally asked why I so rarely do reviews for The Reader. It’s a

good question. If your food were paid for in exchange for you simply

saying you liked or didn’t like a meal, you’d cash in, right? But as

someone who shifted from food-phobic in the first two decades of my

life to loudly cheering on the guy who burned my grilled cheese at my

favorite food truck, I can’t call myself unbiased. The grownup me is

100% rooting for anyone trying to make Omaha a more delicious place.

Even when their kimchi isn’t my cup of tea.

What I can offer in terms of a review is situational superlatives. In this

case, I won’t tell you who has the best brunch. Best is subjective, and

while some will roll their eyes as you mention your favorite chain, others

will grimace as you rave about the latest hip place for mimosas with the

ladies. There’s a time and a place for everything. Village Inn’s waffles

with strawberries and whipped cream? Two in the morning after a night

out with your favorite theater nerds. Lobster bisque at an upscale

bistro? Proving to your parents that becoming an online influencer is not

only legitimate, but lucrative. Read on for the best circumstantial

brunches Omaha has to offer.



Brunch With the Boys

The thin crust has its work cut out for it under Crescent Moon’s generous toppings



Crescent Moon Ale House

3578 Farnam

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Sink your teeth into dishes like sweet and savory, apple-wood-smoked

candied bacon and a thin crust pizza with sausage gravy, scrambled

eggs and bacon. Add a tour of Crescent’s extensive beer menu and

bottomless mimosas to make brunch your team’s favorite meal of the

week. There’s nothing precious or delicate about Crescent’s brunch.

This weekly event is suited to the brews and bros crowd with a childlike

appetite for life, but a fully grown-up appetite for delicious dishes. Enjoy

special trivia, bingo, singalongs and drag events, and take advantage of

Service Industry Specials every Sunday.



Let the Good Times Roll



Herbe Sainte

1934 S 67th St.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays



You can make Mardi Gras happen any time of the year, and bananas

foster beignets are a weekly reason to celebrate. For a savory flavor,

dig into the crawfish etouffee scramble with pecan smoked bacon, or

enjoy the shrimp and grits Sardou with any of the clever cocktails on the

impressive menu.

Follow the Crowd



Mantra

6913 Maple St.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays



An always-packed event, Mantra offers an inventive menu and inviting

atmosphere to ensure a positively charged experience every time you dine. Despite the crowd, the accommodating hosts never pressure or rush their guests, and you’ll feel welcomed and wanted while you take your time over a plate of Grand Marnier French Toast and bottomless mimosas.

Small Venue, Satisfying Menu



Saddle Creek Breakfast Club

1540 N Saddle Creek

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Officially a breakfast and lunch spot, but when your Friday calls for

French toast, SCBC has you covered. The chef-driven menu is

seasonal and inspired and includes vegan options. While the small spot

is eyeing a larger location in the near future, the Breakfast Club won our

hearts on a shoestring budget in the smallest of spaces. We can’t wait

to see what they show us as they continue to grow.

Puts the Art in Culinary Arts

Stirnella

3814 Farnam

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays

With cocktails that bring childlike whimsy to decidedly adult drinks, and

a rotating menu of inspired dishes, Stirnella finds a way to dazzle even

the most loyal diner. For an omelet that proves there’s more than one

way to crack an egg, try the Taleggio pork belly with pecorino and

shaved truffles. The meals at Stirnella are both familiar and surprising,

remaining accessible even when they reach peak elegance.



Classic Meets Creativity



Taxi’s

1822 N 120th St.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday



Taxi’s has been serving one of Omaha’s favorite brunches for more than

two decades, and still manages to throw in surprising touches and

signature style. Enjoy Chef Brian’s Benedicts and bottomless mimosas

indoors, or a pile of waffles on the patio.



A More Mature Menu



Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 Pacific St.

9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays



Mature doesn’t mean boring, but you’re less likely to encounter a loud

crowd or wild weekend warriors over your braised Brussels and

Benedicts. Find a cozy place on the patio for your perfect plate and a

(hopefully perfect) date.



Game Time



Upstream

514 S 11th St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays



A game on the big screen, billiards with your buds, and a brunch buffet

that simply won’t quit. Upstream is about atmosphere, and it doesn’t

work in half measures. A broad menu of brews to choose from means

you’ll find the perfect pairing for whatever finds itself on your plate.

While buffets are almost unheard of these days, this isn’t a buffet for the

sake of gluttony. Rather, this choose-your-own adventure is a treat on

your terms.