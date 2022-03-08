Lansky’s Bellevue

After 18 years in Bellevue, Lansky’s will close their 3909 Twin Creek location after this weekend’s service. Gift cards, Lansky’s Loot, and rewards certificates can still be redeemed at the remaining three locations in Omaha, Gretna, and Council Bluffs. The last day to dine in the Bellevue location is Sunday, March 13th.

JoJo’s Diner

A second JoJo’s location is coming to Maple street in the near future. The lot recently vacated by Lombardo’s Bistro at 13110 Birch street will soon be home to the modern diner with weekly specials and late night snacks. Follow JoJo’s on Facebook or at @JoJosDinerWest on Instagram for grand opening details and menu updates.