Farnam Fest

This weekend, the Blackstone District will host Farnam Fest, a celebration of the businesses that have brought Blackstone to life, and the patrons who’ve made it a success. The event will feature food trucks, a beer garden, live music, and all-day events for the whole family. Stop by from noon to 11pm for a dog show, spelling bee, and a local artist’s market. Food trucks include La Casa Pizzeria and Curbside Cafe from noon to 4pm, and Willie Dogs, Taste of New Orleans, and Hawks Pizza from 4pm-11pm.

Dandelion Still Roaring

While Dandelion season may be winding down, the pop-up at 1300 Howard is going out with a bang. This week, James Beard semi-finalist Joe Tripp of Des Moines’ Harbinger is making the journey to Omaha for his first ever hosting event.

On October 24th, Vulture Food will bring their Plant Based Junk Food to Dandelion for a comfort food event that will have carnivores questioning. Check out Vulture Food for a preview of the savory, sloppy, and satisfying foods they’ve been cooking up!