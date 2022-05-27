If you’ve ever wished you had a handy (and updated!) directory to the very best patios in the Big O, then we’re your Huckleberry.



Did we miss your favorite spot? Want to be included in our list? Email Sara@TheReader.Com to be added post-hastily!

Fine Dining

Avoli Osteria

5013 Underwood

402-933-7400

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

416 S 12th st

402-260-8444

14450 Eagle Run Dr

402-445-2583

Butterfish

3901 Farnam

402-934-8979

Dario’s

4920 Underwood Ave

402-933-0799

Be content with the classics and confounded by the contemporary at Heirloom Fine Foods

Heirloom Fine Foods

325 North 72nd St

402-378-2784

Herbe Sainte

1934 S 67th St

402-913-2396

Hiro 88

1308 Jackson

402-933-5168

Kona Grill

295 N 170th St

402-779-2900

La Buvette

511 S 11th

402-344-8627

M’s Pub

422 S 11th st

402-342-2550

Nicola’s Italian Wine & Fare

521 S 13th St

402-345-8466

Plank

1205 Howard

402-507-4480

Spezia

3125 S 72nd

402-391-2950

Stirnella

3814 Farnam

402-650-5204

Via Farina

1108 S 10th

402-502-9880

Villagio Pizzeria

6922 N 102 Cir

402-502-4400

Vincenzo’s

15702 Pacific

402-498-3889

Casual Fare

While the wildlife may be the draw at Alpine Inn, the patio is the perfect place to enjoy the spot’s signature fried chicken (with an audience)

Alpine Inn



10405 Calhoun Road

402-451-9988

Charred Burger

1150 Sterling Ridge Dr

402-779-8430

Copal

3623 N 129th

531-466-7824

Dante

16901 Wright Plaza

402-932-3078

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

15825 W Maple Rd

2241 W Center

4102 Twin Creek Drive

Early Bird

3824 Farnam

402-934-5535

7775 Olson Dr402-505-3102

El Basha

7502 Pacific St

402-934-6266

Finicky Frank’s

9520 Calhoun Rd

402-451-5555

GreenBelly

210 N 114th St

402-334-1300

Hook & Lime

735 N 14th St

402-933-4222

Hunger Block

11036 Elm

402-557-6738

Jackson Street Tavern

1125 Jackson St

402-991-5637

Jams

1101 Harney

17070 Wright Plz

Mangia Italiana

6516 Irvington rd

402-614-0600

Mantra

6913 Maple Rd

402-933-1666

Ollie and Hobbes

310 E Gold Coast Rd

402-884-3338

Pacific Eating House

1130 Sterling Ridge Rd

531-999-3777

Phoenix 370 Food and Spirits

11212 Richland Dr

402-504-3888

Pitch

5021 Underwood Ave

402-590-2625

17808 Burke St

402-289-4096

Pizza West

120th and Giles

402-933-7499

Rusty Taco

14919 W Center Rd

402-934-9990

Saddle Creek Breakfast Club

1540 N Saddle Creek

402-932-5970

Skyybox

6720 S 168th

402-934-7060

SPIN!

248 Olson Drive

402-935-7746

17520 Wright St

402-991-7701

Stokin Goat

15805 W Maple Rd

402-916-9011

Taco Co

6108 Maple

531-365-2820

Timber Wood Fired Bistro

8702 Pacific Street

402-964-2227

Twisted Fork Grill and Saloon

1014 Howard

402-932-9600

Upstream

514 S 11th

402-344-0200

Food Hall

Capitol District

A water feature and all you can feast your eyes on views await you at The Capitol District

1022 Capitol Ave

402-200-3039

The Capitol District features a communal patio and dining bubbles, where you can enjoy your grab and go food and drink from any of the district’s offerings, including Annie’s Irish Pub, Beer Can Alley, Burdock & Bitters, BurgerIM, DJ’s Dugout, The Exchange, Howard & Fine, The Jewell, J. Gilberts, Lighthouse Pizza, Moe & Curly’s, Nosh, Society 1854, Starbucks, and Época Cantina.

Dandelion

1300 Howard

Features a weekly pop-up of guest chefs sampling menu concepts in the Omaha Chamber Commons

Inner Rail

1911 S 67th St

531-466-7484

This Aksarben Food Hall features 10 vendors and an outdoor common area to bring food from nearby WD Racletterie, Culprit, Kathmandu, Maharani, B Squared, Sofra, and more.

The Switch

Blackstone

The Switch is a casual dining hall that hosts regular pop-ups as well as regularly featured vendors. A brewery within the hall serves as a center piece, and the outdoor dining area is an excellent people-watching perch at Blackstone.

Trucks and Taps

108th and Q

A place for Omaha’s Food Trucks to call home, this patio features grab and go cocktails and a rotating roster of food trucks to choose from.

Gastro Pub/Wine Bar

Barchen Beer Garden

6209 N Maple

402-502-9902

Benson Brewery

6059 Maple St

402-934-8668

Blatt Beer & Table

610 N 12th st

402-718-8822

The Casual Pint

8718 Countryside plz

402-919-7468

Cellar 44

2835 S 170th Plaza

402-452-3922

Corkscrew Wine & Cheese

10924 Prairie Brook Rd

402-991-2927

3908 Farnam

402-933-3150

Paddy McGowns

4503 Center St

402-504-1022

The Stave

320 N Washington

402-592-2901

Rathskeller Bier Haus

4524 Farnam

402-991-7724

Timber Creek

6718 S 178th

402-614-3464



Tiny House

1411 S 13th st

402-715-5115

Two Fine Irishmen

18101 R Plaza

402-933-3990

Vino Mas

14450 Eagle Run Drive #220

402-916-4111

West End

1529 S 203rd st

402-502-1884

Sports Bars

Addy’s Sports Bar and Grill



14516 W Maple – 402-502-9767

14110 S St – 402-991-2337

101 N 10th St – 402-302-1445

1515 s 204th St – 402-991-2663

Barret’s Barleycorn

4322 Leavenworth

(402) 554-5805

Brewsky’s Food & Spirits

Five locations, all but South Lincoln locations feature a patio

Bushwood Lounge

711 N 114th st

402-502-1317

Caddy Shack Bar and Grill

2076 N 117th Ave

402-932-3704

DJ’s Dugout

10308 S 23rd St

402-292-9096

2102 S 67th

402-933-3533

The Good Life

1203 s 180th

402-933-2947

Local Beer Patio and Kitchen

4909 S 135th St

402-991-8852

O’Leavers

1322 Saddle Creek Rd

402-556-1238

Ozzy’s Roadhouse

12744 Westport Pkwy

402-505-9500

Pauli’s

6750 Mercy Rd

402-933-3583

The Session Room

812 N 14th

402-342-4393

Union Sports Bar

3636 N 156th

402-614-2755

Winchester’s Bar and Grill

7002 Q St

402-331-9933

Steak House

Austin’s

16920 Wright Plaza

402-800-3558

Charlie’s on the Lake

4150 S 144th st

402-894-9411

Late Night

Bushwood Lounge

711 N 114th st

402-502-1317

Cedar

8726 CountrySide Plaza

402-933-7143

Nite Owl

3902 Farnam

402-991-6767

Rooftop

Juke’s Ale Works

20560 Elkhorn Drive

(402) 779-8496

Little Ricky’s Rooftop

148 S 39TH ST

402-502-2220

1912 Benson



6201 Maple st

402-964-2900

Main Street Cellar



2714 N Main st (Elkhorn)



The Old Mattress Factory

501 N 13th st

402-346-9116

Coffee

Archetype

3926 Farnam



Brew

318 N Spruce (Valley)

402-933-7255

Dundee Double Shot

118 N 50th st

402-556-6494

Edge of the Universe

6070 Maple

Hardy Coffee

2112 N 30th st

6051 Maple

1031 Jones

Karma Koffee

587 N 155th Plaza

402-885-8892

Zen Coffee

2504 Farnam

402-452-3085

2505 S 133rd

531-213-2724

Dog-Friendly

Blatt Beer & Table

610 N 12th st

402-718-8822

Brewsky’s Food & Spirits

Five locations, all but South Lincoln locations feature a patio

Butterfish

3901 Farnam

402-934-8979

Corkscrew

Blackstone Location Only

DJ’s Dugout

10308 S 23rd st

402-292-9096



2102 S 67th

402-933-3533

Karma Koffee

587 N 155th Plaza

402-885-8892

Local Beer Patio and Kitchen

4909 S 135th st

402-991-8852

Pizza West

120th and Giles

402-933-7499

Rathskeller Bier Haus

4524 Farnam

402-991-7724

Skyybox

6720 S 168th

402-934-7060

SPIN!

248 Olson Drive

402-935-7746

17520 Wright St

402-991-7701

Tanner’s Bar and Grill

119th and Pacific

156th and Maple

The Session Room

812 N 14th

402-342-4393

Union Pizzeria and Sports Bar

3636 N 156th

402-614-2755

Vino Mas

14450 Eagle Run Drive

402-916-4111

Yoyo Berri

6610 S 168th st

402-915-9696