Fine Dining
Avoli Osteria
5013 Underwood
402-933-7400
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
416 S 12th st
402-260-8444
14450 Eagle Run Dr
402-445-2583
Butterfish
3901 Farnam
402-934-8979
Dario’s
4920 Underwood Ave
402-933-0799
Heirloom Fine Foods
325 North 72nd St
402-378-2784
Herbe Sainte
1934 S 67th St
402-913-2396
Hiro 88
1308 Jackson
402-933-5168
Kona Grill
295 N 170th St
402-779-2900
La Buvette
511 S 11th
402-344-8627
M’s Pub
422 S 11th st
402-342-2550
Nicola’s Italian Wine & Fare
521 S 13th St
402-345-8466
Plank
1205 Howard
402-507-4480
Spezia
3125 S 72nd
402-391-2950
Stirnella
3814 Farnam
402-650-5204
Via Farina
1108 S 10th
402-502-9880
Villagio Pizzeria
6922 N 102 Cir
402-502-4400
Vincenzo’s
15702 Pacific
402-498-3889
Casual Fare
Alpine Inn
10405 Calhoun Road
402-451-9988
Charred Burger
1150 Sterling Ridge Dr
402-779-8430
Copal
3623 N 129th
531-466-7824
Dante
16901 Wright Plaza
402-932-3078
Dickey’s BBQ Pit
15825 W Maple Rd
2241 W Center
4102 Twin Creek Drive
Early Bird
3824 Farnam
402-934-5535
7775 Olson Dr402-505-3102
El Basha
7502 Pacific St
402-934-6266
Finicky Frank’s
9520 Calhoun Rd
402-451-5555
GreenBelly
210 N 114th St
402-334-1300
Hook & Lime
735 N 14th St
402-933-4222
Hunger Block
11036 Elm
402-557-6738
Jackson Street Tavern
1125 Jackson St
402-991-5637
Jams
1101 Harney
17070 Wright Plz
Mangia Italiana
6516 Irvington rd
402-614-0600
Mantra
6913 Maple Rd
402-933-1666
Ollie and Hobbes
310 E Gold Coast Rd
402-884-3338
Pacific Eating House
1130 Sterling Ridge Rd
531-999-3777
Phoenix 370 Food and Spirits
11212 Richland Dr
402-504-3888
Pitch
5021 Underwood Ave
402-590-2625
17808 Burke St
402-289-4096
Pizza West
120th and Giles
402-933-7499
Rusty Taco
14919 W Center Rd
402-934-9990
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
1540 N Saddle Creek
402-932-5970
Skyybox
6720 S 168th
402-934-7060
SPIN!
248 Olson Drive
402-935-7746
17520 Wright St
402-991-7701
Stokin Goat
15805 W Maple Rd
402-916-9011
Taco Co
6108 Maple
531-365-2820
Timber Wood Fired Bistro
8702 Pacific Street
402-964-2227
Twisted Fork Grill and Saloon
1014 Howard
402-932-9600
Upstream
514 S 11th
402-344-0200
Food Hall
Capitol District
1022 Capitol Ave
402-200-3039
The Capitol District features a communal patio and dining bubbles, where you can enjoy your grab and go food and drink from any of the district’s offerings, including Annie’s Irish Pub, Beer Can Alley, Burdock & Bitters, BurgerIM, DJ’s Dugout, The Exchange, Howard & Fine, The Jewell, J. Gilberts, Lighthouse Pizza, Moe & Curly’s, Nosh, Society 1854, Starbucks, and Época Cantina.
Dandelion
1300 Howard
Features a weekly pop-up of guest chefs sampling menu concepts in the Omaha Chamber Commons
Inner Rail
1911 S 67th St
531-466-7484
This Aksarben Food Hall features 10 vendors and an outdoor common area to bring food from nearby WD Racletterie, Culprit, Kathmandu, Maharani, B Squared, Sofra, and more.
The Switch
Blackstone
The Switch is a casual dining hall that hosts regular pop-ups as well as regularly featured vendors. A brewery within the hall serves as a center piece, and the outdoor dining area is an excellent people-watching perch at Blackstone.
Trucks and Taps
108th and Q
A place for Omaha’s Food Trucks to call home, this patio features grab and go cocktails and a rotating roster of food trucks to choose from.
Gastro Pub/Wine Bar
Barchen Beer Garden
6209 N Maple
402-502-9902
Benson Brewery
6059 Maple St
402-934-8668
Blatt Beer & Table
610 N 12th st
402-718-8822
The Casual Pint
8718 Countryside plz
402-919-7468
Cellar 44
2835 S 170th Plaza
402-452-3922
Corkscrew Wine & Cheese
10924 Prairie Brook Rd
402-991-2927
3908 Farnam
402-933-3150
Paddy McGowns
4503 Center St
402-504-1022
The Stave
320 N Washington
402-592-2901
Rathskeller Bier Haus
4524 Farnam
402-991-7724
Timber Creek
6718 S 178th
402-614-3464
Tiny House
1411 S 13th st
402-715-5115
Two Fine Irishmen
18101 R Plaza
402-933-3990
Vino Mas
14450 Eagle Run Drive #220
402-916-4111
West End
1529 S 203rd st
402-502-1884
Sports Bars
Addy’s Sports Bar and Grill
14516 W Maple – 402-502-9767
14110 S St – 402-991-2337
101 N 10th St – 402-302-1445
1515 s 204th St – 402-991-2663
Barret’s Barleycorn
4322 Leavenworth
(402) 554-5805
Brewsky’s Food & Spirits
Five locations, all but South Lincoln locations feature a patio
Bushwood Lounge
711 N 114th st
402-502-1317
Caddy Shack Bar and Grill
2076 N 117th Ave
402-932-3704
DJ’s Dugout
10308 S 23rd St
402-292-9096
2102 S 67th
402-933-3533
The Good Life
1203 s 180th
402-933-2947
Local Beer Patio and Kitchen
4909 S 135th St
402-991-8852
O’Leavers
1322 Saddle Creek Rd
402-556-1238
Ozzy’s Roadhouse
12744 Westport Pkwy
402-505-9500
Pauli’s
6750 Mercy Rd
402-933-3583
The Session Room
812 N 14th
402-342-4393
Union Sports Bar
3636 N 156th
402-614-2755
Winchester’s Bar and Grill
7002 Q St
402-331-9933
Steak House
Austin’s
16920 Wright Plaza
402-800-3558
Charlie’s on the Lake
4150 S 144th st
402-894-9411
Late Night
Bushwood Lounge
711 N 114th st
402-502-1317
Cedar
8726 CountrySide Plaza
402-933-7143
Nite Owl
3902 Farnam
402-991-6767
Rooftop
Juke’s Ale Works
20560 Elkhorn Drive
(402) 779-8496
Little Ricky’s Rooftop
148 S 39TH ST
402-502-2220
1912 Benson
6201 Maple st
402-964-2900
Main Street Cellar
2714 N Main st (Elkhorn)
The Old Mattress Factory
501 N 13th st
402-346-9116
Coffee
Archetype
3926 Farnam
Brew
318 N Spruce (Valley)
402-933-7255
Dundee Double Shot
118 N 50th st
402-556-6494
Edge of the Universe
6070 Maple
Hardy Coffee
2112 N 30th st
6051 Maple
1031 Jones
Karma Koffee
587 N 155th Plaza
402-885-8892
Zen Coffee
2504 Farnam
402-452-3085
2505 S 133rd
531-213-2724
Dog-Friendly
Blatt Beer & Table
610 N 12th st
402-718-8822
Brewsky’s Food & Spirits
Five locations, all but South Lincoln locations feature a patio
Butterfish
3901 Farnam
402-934-8979
Corkscrew
Blackstone Location Only
DJ’s Dugout
10308 S 23rd st
402-292-9096
2102 S 67th
402-933-3533
Karma Koffee
587 N 155th Plaza
402-885-8892
Local Beer Patio and Kitchen
4909 S 135th st
402-991-8852
Pizza West
120th and Giles
402-933-7499
Rathskeller Bier Haus
4524 Farnam
402-991-7724
Skyybox
6720 S 168th
402-934-7060
SPIN!
248 Olson Drive
402-935-7746
17520 Wright St
402-991-7701
Tanner’s Bar and Grill
119th and Pacific
156th and Maple
The Session Room
812 N 14th
402-342-4393
Union Pizzeria and Sports Bar
3636 N 156th
402-614-2755
Vino Mas
14450 Eagle Run Drive
402-916-4111
Yoyo Berri
6610 S 168th st
402-915-9696