Paused Plates, Sweet Treats, and Deep Discounts

Saddle Creek Breakfast Club has announced a temporary closure while Chef/Owner Chase Thomsen addresses the physical and mental health issues that face so many in the food service industry. His wife and partner, Niki, has made the decision to close the restaurant during this transition, but expect fundraisers and pop-up events to support the staff and keep the vendors and rent paid.

While many would quietly slip away during a time of struggle, the owners have taken this opportunity to shine a light on the nature of the industry, and any funds raised above what is needed to keep SCBC alive will be donated to support others facing the same struggle. For those interested in making a donation or learning more about fundraising events for the establishment, a GoFundMe has been set up, while updates and event information can be found on Facebook

Three Happiness

A fire at Three Happiness Express (5107 Leavenworth) on January 29th has left the establishment with smoke and structural damage. Estimates have the frequent Reader’s Choice Chinese Restaurant closed for at least a month while repairs are done. Nobody was injured in the blaze, and at this time reopening remains likely.

The Reader is looking forward to both of these establishments’ successful reopening, and fans of the fare are waiting patiently for word.

Valentine’s Day Sweets and Treats

At a loss for how to celebrate your sweetheart? Thursday February 13 and Friday 14 Nebraska Tour Company will host Old Market Sweets Walking tours. The small-group tours will feature 5-6 local sweet shops, samplings of candies and baked goods, champagne, and a guided tour of the historical district. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased Here

Omaha Food Lovers Members Discount

If you aren’t a member of the Facebook Group Omaha Food Lovers you’re missing out on more than lively discussion, mouth-watering food photos, and honest and thoughtful takes on local food. You’re also missing out on discounts at some of Omaha’s favorite restaurants! Currently, OFL members are enjoying 20% off all Flagship restaurants (Blue, Blatt, Roja, Plank, and Flagship Commons) until February 9th. Blissful Cheesecakes is offering $5 off until the 16th, and Porky Butts is offering double reward points. Free to join, fun to follow. Play nice and have fun!