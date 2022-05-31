Stay Hungry

Miss you already, Hunger Block! Via Facebook

In a social media post made Sunday afternoon, Hunger Block announced their immediate and permanent closure. Saturday was the last day of service for the Colombian cuisine and milkshake machine. The announcement came on the heels of the establishment celebrating their fourth anniversary in Rockbrook Village. While they always made us feel better with just one arepa, we are looking forward to seeing what’s next for the minds that also brought us Espana. If this is being read as pressure to come up with a new concept soon, then I’m really glad my tone is being read clearly.

Javi’s Gives You More to Love

Construction has begun on the Elkhorn addition to Javi’s empire. The West Hampton Park area at 204th and Blondo Parkway joins both 2559 S 171st and the original brick and mortar at 17676 Welch Plaza Ste. 9, as well as the taco trailer that finds itself catering events and festivals around the Omaha area. With this new location comes a new opportunity to be part of the party. Apply Here and enjoy perks like a per-shift meal allowance, discounts for family and friends, tip sharing, and more.

Lyle’s

Lyle’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar is coming soon to midtown. The bay at 5213 Leavenworth will soon be home to a locally-owned spot boasting naturally leavened dough, a focused wine menu, and a cozy patio. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram for updates!