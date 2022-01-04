Over Easy Under Water

The warm atmosphere at Over Easy was put on ice this weekend as a burst pipe flooded the dining room with frigid water. Owner Nick Bartholomew posted footage from the venue on social media Saturday as several inches of water shut the popular brunch spot down. No amount of ice water can freeze out the good intentions of the team, and all ingredients left on site were immediately donated to the Sienna Francis House. While repairs continue, follow along on Facebook to stay ahead of reopening dates and to continue supporting the team as they rebuild. See you soon, OE!

Muncheese

The popular late night snack spot is rebranding and relocating to the 305. Muncheese 402 Eatery announced via Instagram that they would be kicking the snow from their boots and taking their clever and crave-able creations to Florida. Owners insist that this isn’t a goodbye, but a “see you later”, and urge loyal diners to stay tuned for future Omaha ventures. Enjoy the sunshine, Muncheese!

Isla Del Mar

A second location for Isla Del Mar is well in the works. Signs are up at the 132nd and Center street spot that will soon sell Omaha’s favorite Birria. Follow along on Facebook for future updates, menu items, and opening dates.