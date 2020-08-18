Signature Style (With a Twist)

A New Lux

Dundee’s Acadian Grille has turned over a new leaf, transitioning to Lux Lounge earlier this month. Owner Dan O’Brian has redesigned his Creole concept, which features a new social distancing design and elevated standards for sanitation. Not only is O’Brian’s new spot Covid-compliant, but it also features live entertainment six nights a week. Guests will enjoy live Jazz, Blues, Karaoke, and stand up comedy served along side some of their Acadian favorites. Follow Lux on Facebook for a roster of talent, and for a glimpse at the updated menu.

Lux Lounge

Lux on Facebook

5018 Underwood

The Modern Waffle

A new food truck has hit the road, taking the sweet tooth to you! The Modern Waffle takes her maiden voyage today, heading to 188th and Giles from 5-8pm. Thursday, TMW will make an appearance at Nights at the Zoo, slinging their sweet stuff to anyone with a craving to cure. Be sure to follow The Modern Waffle on Facebook or Instagram @the_modern_waffle for food pics and location updates daily!

Still a Star

Star Deli fans have until the 21st to place their take out orders before the sandwich spot switches to a catering model. Beginning next week, Star will continue taking orders with a purchase minimum of $45, and with 24 hours notice. Orders can be placed over the phone at 402-880-8481, on online at www.Star-Deli.Com

We are pulling for any establishment finding creative ways to continue serving Omaha however they can. If you know of a local spot innovating their service, email Sara@TheReader.Com to let us know!