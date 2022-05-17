John’s Grecian Delight

The small Greek eatery in the lower level of the former Southroads Mall has weathered 4 decades of change and continues to thrive. John serves delicious, absurdly affordable food from his home near Bob’s Fitness, and the bites are sure to nourish the heart as well as the body. Tomorrow, Wednesday May 18th, John’s will donate 20% of all proceeds from the day’s business to Stick a Fork in Cancer.



While helping fight cancer is as good a reason to enjoy delicious food as any, The Reader team has taken on a particularly tense attitude toward the malady, as our fearless leader John Heaston continues his battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. You may have read a few of his entries Here as he faces his foe with the same passion and dry humor he battles all of the challenges he masochistically seeks out. We are doing all we can to make sure cancer regrets seeking out this particular problem solver.

An Omaha Icon

The Omaha dining industry was permanently and positively changed when Greg Cutchall decided to invest in helping it thrive. For more than fifty years, Cutchall made deals and promoted opportunities within the culinary community, getting behind establishments like Jams, Mouth of the South, Dominoes, KFC, First Watch, and dozens more household names.

His September cancer diagnosis did nothing to slow Cutchall’s drive to thrive, to promote local dining, and to spend time with the people who meant the most to him. His wife Molly and three children Cory, Chase, and Cydney announced on Monday afternoon that the tycoon had made his last deal.



Via Cutchall Management on Facebook

“It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that Cutchall Management Company announces that Greg Cutchall, its founder, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.”

Services will be held this week at Forest Lawn Chapel: 7909 Mormon Bridge Road. Viewing is Friday, May 20th from 5-7pm and services will be held this Saturday, May 21st at 11am