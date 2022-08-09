Good Gravy

Megan Schembri McLarney’s sense of hustle is truly off the rails. While the Gravy Train conductor has chugged along for years selling her signature biscuits and gravy at the Aksarben farmer’s market, at pop-ups, and via her personal catering company, loyal patrons were psyched when she landed a spot at All About Bees in Ralston. The small local shop is known for their support of the little guy… the very little guy, in fact.

Much like the bee who shouldn’t be able to fly, nobody mentioned to McLarney that a biscuits and gravy biz wouldn’t thrive. Customers continue to clamor for the sweet and savory subjects of McLarney’s menu. Not one to let an opportunity fly by, McLarney snagged a vacated bay at Inner Rail and Gravy Train celebrated their official opening over this last weekend. Welcome to your new home, Gravy Train! We look forward to the winter pounds we will be gaining on our new diet of cheddar biscuits and sausage gravy.

Chef Around the Block

“Around the Block” being Midtown Crossing, in this case. CATB is bringing a ready-to-cook kitchen to chefs seeking a spot to sample their innovations. Current and aspiring chefs are being gifted a kitchen, a platform, and an audience to continue pushing Omaha’s culinary culture forward. First menus drop in September, so follow Chef Around the Block on Facebook, Instagram @ChefAroundTheBlock, or at Chef Around the Block (chef-around-the-block.myshopify.com)

SCBC



Omaha’s favorite breakfast nook is expanding. Saddle Creek Breakfast Club is opening a second location at Countryside Village. Owner Chase Tomlinson has brought on his chef and longtime collaborator Angie Andahl as co-owner in the second location. Andahl has been behind the scenes in Omaha for about a decade, quietly mothering some of your favorite vegan dishes, creative pastries, and sumptuous sauces and learning the business inside and out. The second location expects an early 2023 opening. Congratulations to the Countryside Village neighborhood, who has recently gained Koji, Countryside Cones, and now SCBC.

Walt And Willy’s

Oak View Mall has been experiencing a renaissance, and the grand openings keep coming. August 12th will mark the opening of Walt and Willy’s Creamery in the recently revitalized food court.

“From fresh made cinnamon Rolls, brownies, mini donuts and cupcakes to Churros, made from scratch ice cream, crazy shakes and smoothies, hand crafted chocolates, boba tea and so much more, Walt & Willy’s will be the new place in the Oakview Mall to get your sugar fix!”