Yokocho

Behind IkaSan Ramen in the Old Market you’ll find Omaha’s newest speakeasy. Yokocho is open Wednesday through Friday from 5pm to 2am, and features cocktails, sake, and Japanese whiskeys. The name Yokocho is Japanese for ‘alleyway’ and serves as a clue to the location of this hideaway lounge. Follow on Instagram for pictures, updates, and specials.

The Switch

Blackstone’s food hall, The Switch, has attracted both tourists and Omahans alike with its diverse menu of quick bites, clever campaigns, and local characters and cuisine, but it has also faced the wrath of an extremely unfortunately timed opening. Having made its debut the same week Covid19 decided to close the city down, The Switch has already undergone a change in leadership since 2020. A second change is in the cards, and the establishment will close to the public on June 26th. Plans are in motion to reopen in the fall under new management, and featuring new restaurant attractions and concepts. Please continue supporting The Switch’s current concepts, Little Ve’s, El Arepon, Dirty Birds, Mini Bar Blackstone, Roast Coffee House, and The Bottle Shop.

Continue following along as The Switch become Kamp this fall, supporting a new roster of local makers and taste changers.