2/22/22

While we recognize all Tuesdays to be Taco Tuesday, today is the highest of holy Taco Tuesdays as it is both National Margarita Day and 2/22/22. We need to know where you’re celebrating the momentous occasion. Drop us a comment or email Sara@TheReader.Com. While you’re at it, be sure to check us out on Instagram @TheReaderOmahaDish to see our story highlight of 2/22/22 specials, or to have yours added to our story.

This Saturday

Midtown Crossing at Turner Park will host the sixth annual Mac and Cheese Binge beginning at 11am. The event runs until 3pm and will feature live Polka music and $4 mac and cheese samples from participating restaurants. Cast your vote for the Daddy of the Mac while enjoying a sunny Saturday at Turner Park.

Craft Closing

This Saturday is also the final day of service for Craft Sliders + Beer at 1213 Harney. Craft announced their impending closure via Facebook late last week. While it is never a celebratory event to see an establishment close, Craft’s announcement is being met with an exceptional amount of chagrin. The establishment will be missed for their culinary creativity, crisp fries, and an especially jovial atmosphere. Hoping to see more from these crafty creators in the future.