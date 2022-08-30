Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Friday Night Bites

September 16th and 23rd, and October 21st and 28th will see Papillion Landing celebrating Friday Night Bites. The all-ages events will feature a roster of food trucks and several games for the whole family. To be part of the conversation, stay abreast of food truck listings as they become available, and learn about up-to-the-minute details, follow the Events Page on Facebook

A Real Pickle

September 1st will mark the grand opening of Blue Sky Patio and Pickleball, Omaha’s first bar and pickleball concept. Enjoy a full bar, two pickleball courts, and food available from neighboring Cheeseburgers – A Takeout Joint and Noli’s Pizza.

