Third Generation Owners of Petrow’s Announce Closure









Petrow’s the Next to Go

5914 Center

Third generation Petrow’s owners Nick and Michelle Petrow announced via press release that they will be closing the beloved Omaha eatery after more than 60 years. Famous for their family atmosphere and for being a Warren Buffet favorite, Petrow’s will be missed by generations of Omahans. The final day for business will be December 14, and gift cards can be redeemed for can by emailing PetrowsInfo@Gmail.Com until December 31.

Farmtable Holiday Market

The annual holiday market is geared up and ready to go. Enjoy samples, door prizes, and browse some of Nebraska’s best in farm-fresh, artisan goods. Support local at your table and under your tree. Stop by this Saturday from 9am to 1pm at 1901 Hawkeye Ave in Harlan and be ready to buy a bounty! For more details and a list of vendors visit https://www.facebook.com/events/772382923220335/

Red Mango Returning

After September’s closure was announced at Omaha’s Red Mango at One Pacific Place, the owners teased of upcoming news. That news was delivered last night via Facebook, and Red Mango will go on. The new location is expected to open in the Spring. Stick with The Reader and follow Red Mango’s Facebook Page for updates and impending location announcement.