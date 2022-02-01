This Weekend Only

Trucks and Taps will be taking advantage of a February heat wave and their enclosed heated patio to host four food trucks this weekend. T&T’s bar will serve craft cocktails Friday and Saturday from 11am to 8pm. Drinks are available on the patio, or canned to-go!
The Dire Lion Grille & Chippy: Friday from 11am to 2pm, Saturday from 11am to 8pm
The Corndog Company: Friday and Saturday 11am to 8pm
Big Green Q: Friday from 11am to 8pm, Saturday from 11am to 2pm
The Modern Waffle: Sunday Brunch from 10am to 1pm
Trucks and Taps is located at 5402 S 108th street

Grand Opening

Kathmandu Momo Station (and Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen) is preparing to celebrate a grand opening at 6706 Frances on Thursday, February 10th. Reservations are recommended to ensure a space at the event, which will feature a special menu. To claim your spot and to learn more about Kathmandu, visit the Event Page on Facebook

