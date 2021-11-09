Last Call

Today is the deadline to register for the third annual Omaha Hunger Experience through Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue. The event will be held on Thurdsday, November 18th. Enjoy a heat-and-eat gourmet meal for four, a single poverty meal illustrating the average food intake for a food insecure member of our community, and a take home activity to help participants learn about hunger and homelessness in the heartland. Your $85 registration pays for your family’s meal and helps Saving Grace continue their mission of helping Omaha’s hungry, while reducing food waste in our community.

Art + Soup

Now is the time to get excited about the upcoming Art + Soup benefitting the VNA. Shop local art and support the Visiting Nurses Association February 20th from 2pm to 5pm at Omaha Design Center. Last year’s virtual event raised more than $139,000 to ensure that a licensed VNA nurse is able to serve at every local domestic violence and homeless shelter. Learn more about the mission and purchase tickets at Art + Soup