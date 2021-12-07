Crisp & Green

Crisp & Green’s Wild Child Salad, Image Via Steele Brands

The Minnesota based Crisp & Green is celebrating the grand opening of its first Nebraska location this week with daily offers and giveaways. The fast-casual spot will feature grain bowls, salads, and smoothies, and the Omaha location at 225 North 80th street will feature the brand’s first-ever drive through.

Swing by Friday from 11am to 1pm for 50% off your online or app order with promo code OMAHA50, or stop by Saturday from 10:30am to 1:30 pm for lunch on the house while supplies last. Sunday, the final day of the opening weekend celebration will see the first 50 drive-through customers leave with a free tumbler.



Peruse the establishment’s app and join the loyalty program for access to a menu, hours, and regularly earned rewards.

Little Ve’s

We warned you that Little Ve’s was ready to make waves in Omaha, and those waves have officially arrived. After paying their dues as a guest at The Switch (3618 Farnam) the Vegan Latin eatery has been offered a bay at the food hall for keeps. The pop-ups attracted crowds of plant-based diners and their carnivorous counterparts alike, and a solid fan base has been established. All that’s left is the official ribbon cutting and Little Ve’s will be ours for good. Be sure to follow along on Instagram @little_ves and on Facebook for the latest news, images and updates! See you there!