The Sauce is On

Speculations, half-disclosures, and teases have been flying since spring about the potential opening of a Papillion Piccolo Pete’s, and we are now just days from the official announcement. An open house in November allowed future diners to explore the new space at 115 N. Washington while there to celebrate the Papillion lighting ceremony, and a saucy thirst trap was posted via Social Media late last week directly from the new kitchen. The Piccolo Pete’s sign was installed at the Downtown Papillion spot on Monday, and an official opening date is expected soon. Stay tuned to The Reader, and follow Piccolo’s on Facebook for the latest updates!

Holiday Pop-Up

19859 Q st

If you’re out running last-minute errands this Wednesday, or simply enjoying the Millard and West Omaha holiday lights, be sure to swing by Over Easy for a holiday pop-up to warm your heart and bones. The brunch spot will open for indoor dining and drive through from 5pm to 8pm, and will be serving hot chocolates, white Russians, and egg nogs, spiked and otherwise. Enjoy red velvet beignets and gingerbread churros while you unwind from the week’s festivities! While supplies last, and I plan to be there before you, so you’d better move quickly.

Grand Opening

Get your reservations now for the Grand Opening of Jaipur Indian Restaurant and Brewery at 5018 Underwood Ave. The event will take place Wednesday, December 22 from 4pm to 9pm. Expect the same flavors and level of attention to detail that has earned Jaipur your votes for Reader’s Choice and Best of Omaha at the new Dundee location.