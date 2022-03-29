Accelerando

A Cuppa Commemorating the Start of the College World Series

The last day of operation for Accelerando Coffee House will be Thursday, April 7th. The announcement was made via Facebook post on Monday, along with a show of gratitude for the ten years of loyal patronage. Accelerando moved from 3504 S 108th street to a space inside the Omaha Conservatory of Music at 7023 Cass back in 2015, and have shown support for the space’s as yet unannounced future occupants. Be sure to stop in over the following week to say your farewells and enjoy one last visit to the creative coffee shop before their closure on the 7th.

A Terrible Idea

Terrible Gerald will be featured at their first ever popup at The Galley on Sunday, April 3. From the looks of this Neapolitan pie, it would be a terrible idea to miss it. Choose from fresh mozzarella ($10) Margherita ($11) Pepperoni ($12) and Calabrian Chili with Pepperoni ($14). Orders are take-out only, and while supplies last. You can call ahead at 531-777-0329, or press your luck by just stopping by The Galley at 4963 Center street.

Viva Omaha

The owners of Izzy’s Pizza Bus are taking their Vegas act on the road and heading to The Big O. The family-owned food truck is relocating to Omaha this summer and will bring their serious slices with them. It’s really irritating to bring you back-to-back pizza stories on a Tuesday when neither of these mouthwatering establishments are available to be eaten today. Please respect my privacy in this difficult time, or email me at Sara@TheReader.Com to offer guidance on a suitable replacement pizza for the day. Look for Izzy’s in early July. July has never seemed so far away.