Your Holiday, Dished

Stocking Stuffers

I take a size Large in both Sushi Platters and margaritas, if you were wondering.

Your favorite local spot is almost definitely struggling this season, but you can help! Get your holiday shopping out of the way by purchasing gift cards to your favorite bars and restaurants and stuff those stockings until they burst. Take the guess work out of your season, and a little of the uncertainty out of local restaurant owners’ holidays as well.

Movie Night In

Inner Rail Food Hall is hosting virtual Movie Mondays for the foreseeable future. To participate, place your takeout or delivery order of $30 or more for any of Inner Rail’s restaurants between 11am and 8pm on Mondays. You will receive a card with your order that contains a one-time use Vimeo access code, good for 24 hours. The upcoming movie for December 14th is Catfight.

Dishing Your Holiday Dinner

Check back later this week when we will publish a list of restaurants catering your holiday meal!