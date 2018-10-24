1 Million Cups - October

Based on the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and network over a million cups of coffee, 1 Million Cups is where entrepreneurs find their community! Each gathering attendees connect, learn and grow with their peers, mentors, and community resource providers.

Event Schedule:8:00 - Coffee & Contacts8:30 - Startup Open Mic9:10 - Community Keynote9:45 - Business Workshop

8:00 | Walk-In Office Hours: Grab an open seat with a mentor or make a new connection with another entrepreneur! Representatives from the following organizations will be onsite:- Invest Nebraska- Omaha Small Business Network- Nebraska Enterprise Fund- Maverick Innovation- SCORE- Startup Collaborative

8:30 | Open MicWe move beyond the "fake it till you make it" culture. It's not a sales pitch, and it's not an investor pitch. The goal is to have people understand what they do and learn some of the challenges of building their business.

This month join us with WOMlify CEO Tyler French! Womlify is a Saas platform to generate, track, manage and exponentially amplify Word of Mouth Marketing, for businesses of ANY size, with an actual measurable ROI and money-back guarantee.

9:10 | Community KeynoteJoin us for this month's keynote by Athena Ramos, Ph.D. as we learn about health disparities in minority communities and challenge ourselves to think about how we can develop innovative solutions!

9:45 | Business Workshop- Stick around and take notes during this interactive workshop. This class maps the customer experience and assists in developing a marketing pitch that connects with the buyer. Takeaways include identifying your target market, advertising that works, and it all funnels into improving your sales process. Learn our "Pitch Pad" process.

PARKING:- Free parking available on NW corner of 19th & St. Mary- Use spots 5-30- $0.25 parking west of 20th Street

METRO TRANSIT ACCESS: A variety of Metro bus routes can get you to the Exchange Building. Route 15 will drop you off at the front door, and Routes 2, 11, 15, 18, 24, 30, 35, and 36 will get you within a short walk. Bike + bus with Metro’s on-bus bike rack – remember, bikes ride free!