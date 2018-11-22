13th Annual Frontwave Credit Union Oceanside Turkey Trot

The 13th annual Frontwave Credit Union Oceanside Turkey Troy brings thousands of families and friends from 46 states, 460 cities and eight countries to North County's largest city to move their feet in a 10K or 5K run/walk before they eat on Thanksgiving Day.

This iconic holiday event on Nov. 22 has been recognized as among the top trots in the country. Proceeds from the race benefit the Miles of Smiles program which encourages kids to embrace running to improve their fitness and their focus in the classroom.