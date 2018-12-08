15th annual Jane Austen Tea Party

Dr. Sheryl Craig will present "Jane Austen and the Plight of Women," which is also the title of the book she is currently writing about Austen and the Women's Rights Movement in Georgian England.

Presented in partnership with the Nebraska Chapter of the Jane Austen Society and the Friends of Omaha Public Library.

The Bookworm book store will have books and holiday gift items available for purchase.

Parking will be validated for Jane Austen Tea attendees at Omaha Park One (corner of 15th & Douglas), catty-corner from the library.