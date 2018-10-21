2018 Heartland Witches' Gala

The Heartland Witches' Gala is an evening of fun, magic, and mystery to benefit nonprofit organizations that work to make a difference in our community.

The 2nd Annual Heartland Witches' Gala features Ricki Erik as emcee and special musical guest, and will once again benefit Heartland Family Service.

Come out and join us for a legendary night of magic and merriment! Bewitch your senses with music, dancing, drinks, and hors d'oeuvres while reveling in the Halloween spirit!

Learn your future with a reading in our Hall of Oracles, shop the silent auction, and enter the costume contest to win fabulous prizes! Swag bags full of treasures await all those who attend the Gala!

The theme for 2018 is "Once Upon a Time."