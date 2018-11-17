2018 Tangier Feztival of Trees

The Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees is a magical and exciting Christmas event for all ages. The Crescent Room at the Tangier Shrine Center will be decked out with almost 70 exquisite Christmas trees between Saturday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 24.

Come out and experience this winter wonderland and enter to win one of the beautifully decorated, gift-filled trees on display at the Tangier Shrine Center, located at 2823 S. 84 Street, just south of 84th and Center.

Each of the trees is sponsored by an individual, organization, or business. Each sponsor buys and decorates a tree and provides prizes that go along with the tree. Some of the tree sponsors include Fernandos, Great Western Bank, Husker Hounds, the Mid-America Center, Omaha Storm Chasers, and numerous Tangier clubs and units.

You don’t just get to enjoy the trees at the Tangier Shrine Center — you can purchase raffle tickets for $1 each and have a chance to win a tree (and the prizes that come with it) and take it home! Each tree is valued between $500 and $12,000 — you can win the tree and all the prizes associated with it. The trees will be raffled off Saturday night, Nov. 24. One winning raffle ticket will be drawn for each tree, so there will be 67 winners. You do not have to be present to win, and trees and the associated prizes can be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 25.

While you’re at the Feztival of Trees, enjoy delicious, homemade food in the Snowflake Café. From a complete lunch to hot chocolate and cinnamon rolls, you can take a break from seeing the trees and enjoy fresh, tasty treats, including one of the 10,000 homemade frosting covered sugar cookies prepared by Tangier Shrine volunteers.

Santa will make special appearances each day during the Feztival of Trees. His schedule can be found at https://www.tangiershrine.com/Santa.

This is the second year for this event, which was inspired by Shrine organizations around the country who have put on a Feztival of Trees event in their community. It is a great way to kick off the holiday season and get the chance to win a tree you can take home and enjoy, along with the prizes that come with the tree.

Admission tickets will be available at the door, but you are encouraged to buy your ticket in advance so you can skip the line and get right in. Tickets are $2 each or you can purchase a weeklong pass for just $7 per person.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Tangier Shrine office during normal business hours, Monday-Friday or online at TangierShrine.com. The event is open to the public.

Feztival of Trees hours are:

Saturday, Nov. 17 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18 – Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 19 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 20 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 21 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 22 – Closed (Thanksgiving)

Friday, Nov. 23 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 24 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Go to TangierShrine.com and click on the Feztival of Trees graphic to purchase a Family Four-Pack which includes 4 admission tickets and 2 raffle tickets for just $10. These admission tickets will allow you to skip the line when you arrive at the Tangier Shrine Center.

A limited number of VIP Packages are also available. On the selected day, these include reserved parking, four admission tickets, 10 raffle tickets, and skip-the-line access to enter the Tangier Shrine Center. VIP Packages are available for sale on TangierShrine.com and at the Tangier Shrine Center office.

Proceeds benefit the Tangier Shrine Center. Payments are not deductible as charitable contributions.