2018 Union Fellows Exhibition: Opening Reception

The Union’s Fellowship program offers an experience for local artists that not only supports their individual creative processes, but also provides opportunities to engage with North Omaha residents in mutually beneficial ways.

The 2018 Union Fellowship cohort includes Barber, Pamela Conyers-Hinson, Chikadibia Ebirim, Ashley Laverty, and Dominique Morgan.

The artists represent backgrounds in disciplines as diverse as sculpture, R&B songwriting, painting, collage, theatre for the very young, education, justice advocacy, mixing, and branding. This multidisciplinary group exhibition is the culmination of the Fellows’ 11-month residency.

The group exhibition will be on view in the Wanda D. Ewing Gallery through Saturday, December 15.

For more information about The Union’s Fellowship program and bios of our Fellows, please visit u-ca.org/fellowship.