3rd Annual Cocoa, Carols and Mitten Drive!Thursday, December 20 6:30-8:30pmIn Front of Myrtle & Cypress Coffeehouse

Join your neighbors for a Gifford Park holiday tradition! It’s the annual Cocoa, Carols and Mitten Drive!

What could be better than singing Christmas Carols around a Christmas tree? Doing that with your friends and neighbors while sipping a lovely warm cup of hot cocoa from Myrtle & Cypress Coffeehouse!

We will also be collecting new or gently used gloves, mittens, hats, scarves, etc to share with our neighbors who may have need of them. So, bring a pair of gloves, mittens, hat or scarf to hang on the tree. The last two years we have gathered enough warm winter gear to fill several boxes that we set out at the Community Bike Project, California Bar and KnJ Grocery!

Invite your neighbors and lets enjoy the season together!!

(Hosted by GPNA, Myrtle & Cypress Coffeehouse and Rooted Way)