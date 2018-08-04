Saturday, August 4, 2018 is the

4th Annual “In The Market For Blues” Festival.

Harney Street Tavern - 1215 Harney Street

2pm: Virginia Kathryn (Omaha)

3:30pm: Matt Cox (Omaha)

5:30pm: Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations (Wichita)

7:30pm: Shaw Davis and the Black Ties (Florida)

9:30pm: Dany Franchi (Italy)

11:30pm: The Midwest Groovestars (Omaha)

1am: Jam Session!

The Hive Rock Club - 1207 Harney Street

4pm: Andy T Band Featuring Alabama Mike and Anson Funderburgh (San Francisco)

6pm: Sailing in Soup (Omaha)

8pm: The Rex Granite Band Featuring Sarah Benck (Omaha)

10pm: Sebastian Lane (Omaha)

Dubliner Pub - 1205 Harney Street

2pm: Kurt Allen & Titanium Blue (Kansas City)

4pm: Blue Sunday (Blues Ed, Omaha)

5:30pm: Far & Wide (Blues Ed, Omaha)

7:30pm: Kevin "B.F." Burt (Iowa)

9:30pm: Big Daddy Caleb & The Chargers (Lincoln)

11:30pm: Steve Lovett Blues Band (Omaha)

Bourbon Saloon - 311 S 15th Street

3:30pm: Nita and the Pipe Smokin' Charlies (NE Nebraska)

5:30pm: Heather Newman Band (Kansas City)

7:30pm: Angel Forrest (Canada)

9:30pm: John Baumann (Austin)

11pm: Flatland Cavalry (Lubbock)

Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen - Omaha, NE - 1421 Farnam Street

5pm: Sweet Tea (Omaha)

6pm: Swampboy Blues Band (Omaha)

Havana Garage - 1008 Howard Street

5:30pm: Tim Budig Band (Lincoln)

7:30pm: Patrick Recob & the Perpetual Luau All-Stars (Kansas City)

9:30pm: The Santiago Brothers (Kansas)

11:30pm: Scott Holt Band (Nashville)

The Omaha Lounge - 1505 Farnam Street

3:30pm: Vertigo (Blues Ed, Omaha)

5:30pm: John Long (Missouri)

8:30pm: The Terry Parker Trio (Omaha)

T-Henery's Pub - 318 S 11th Street

10pm: The Old No. 5s (Kansas City)

12am: Hector Anchondo Band (Omaha)

1:30am: Jam Session!

Admission is a $10 wristband which allows access to all venues all day or $5 cash for one venue. Underage attendees permitted (at most venues, check their website) with an adult until 9pm.

In The Market For Blues is an E3 Music Management and Blues Society of Omaha production in conjunction with Hector Anchondo.

#oldmarketbluesfest2018