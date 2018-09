2nd Annual 7 Oaks Music Festival

13302 West Center Road

Omaha, Nebraska

Free, all ages outdoor festival on Sunday, September 30th. This event is sponsored by BSO member Paul Waggener and 7 Oaks Investment Corporation. It is hosted by the Blues Society of Omaha and Thunderhead Brewing Taproom. Food trucks will be on site, please no outside food or drink.

2pm: Gates Open

3pm: Sebastian Lane

4:15pm: Alastair Greene

6pm: The Danielle Nicole Band

7:45pm: Elektric Voodoo

9pm: Fireworks!