Remember AIM? Remember the Ninja Turtles? Remember when you were cool, back in the 90s? As if! We're giving you a chance to redeem yourself. Relive the glory days at the 90s Bar Crawl!

Lace up your LA Gears, slap on your bracelets and saddle up your Furbies. Let's take on Omaha 90s style. The largest national 90s tour is coming to Omaha on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Don't miss this opportunity to get jiggy wit it and belt your heart out to every song found on the first ten albums of NOW That's What I Call Music!

What you get:

- A signature bar crawl cup

- Souvenir 90s swag: a koozie and slap bracelet to take home

- Drink specials at numerous Omaha bars*

- 90s music at participating establishments

- An amazing crowd of 90s kids celebrating the best of the 90s!

Participating Bars:

Crescent Moon (Registration Location)

T. Henery's Pub

Huber Haus

The Berry & Rye

JD Tuckers

Stadium Club

Specials:

T. Henery's Pub:

$3 Domestic Beers in bottle

$3 Fireball Shots

Crescent Moon:

$4 Cosmo Cocktail

$4 Long Island Ice Tea

$4 Infusion Vanilla Bean Blonde or Boulevard Wheat

Huber Haus:

$4 Surly Helles

$2 Mystery shots

JD Tuckers:

$5.50 Vegas Bombs

$4 22 ounce Domestic Drafts

$3 Doc Cherry Shots

Stadium Club:

$5.50 Vegas Bombs

$4 22 ounce Domestic Drafts

$3 Blackberry Brandy Shots

*Bars and specials are subject to change at the sole discretion of the bars and/or promoter.

Pricing:

Tickets will start at $15.00. Ticket prices will rise as the event date approaches, so get them sooner than later!

Tickets are non-refundable, but they are transferable and can be re-sold.

Registration Time: 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Crescent Moon

All participants MUST register by 5:00 p.m. to gain access to specials.

For more info and other cities, visit our website www.90sbarcrawl.com!